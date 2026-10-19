How to Watch: Boston College Football's Week 8 Matchup at Georgia Tech

Fresh off capturing its first ACC win of the year, Boston College football will head back on the road this weekend for a matchup against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Eagles (3-3, 1-2 ACC) took down Pitt, 27-21, at home this past Saturday after going down 12-0 in the first seven minutes of the game before scoring 21 unanswered points and holding onto their lead for the remainder of the contest.

Quarterback Mason McKenzie accounted for 295 yards and two touchdowns through the air with a pair of interceptions, while both Evan Dickens and Bo MacCormack III scored on the ground.

The BC player who impressed the most offensively, however, was wide receiver Landon Wright, who caught just two passes on three targets and turned them into 122 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, KP Price and Charlie Comella each tallied an interception, Carter Davis totaled a team-high 11 tackles (10 solo) with a forced fumble and recovery, and Demetrius Ballard racked up five tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.

The Eagles currently rank second in the ACC in total interceptions (8) and fumbles forced (6) in what has been a tremendous turnaround year for the unit as a whole.

The Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-2 ACC), meanwhile, fell to Virginia Tech this week, 34-24, after upsetting then-No. 23 Duke at home a week prior, 28-25.

First-year starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in the loss to the Hokies, completing 29-of-38 pass attempts.

Jordan Allen hauled in 10 of his 13 targets for 120 yards to lead Georgia Tech’s receiving corps, while running back Trelain Maddox picked up 96 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Below are all the details for Saturday’s matchup between the Eagles and the Yellow Jackets:

TV, Radio & Opponent Details for Boston College Football at Georgia Tech

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ACC Network on ESPN

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Weather: Saturday’s low will be 49° between 7-8 a.m., and the high will be 68° between 4-5 p.m. The temperature range will feel like 42° to 68°. It will feel similar to the actual temperature.

Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets dropped a road contest to Virginia Tech on Saturday, 34-24.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Pitt on Saturday, 27-21, for their first league win of the year.

Series History: BC has a 5-8 all-time record against Georgia Tech. The series dates back to Nov. 11, 1972.

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