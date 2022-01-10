How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bullodgs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Everything you need to know if you want to watch the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship

On Monday, the #3 Georgia Bulldogs and #1 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. In a repeat of the SEC championship game, the two teams will battle as the Bulldogs looks to avenge their 41-24 loss.

Alabama is looking to repeat as national champions after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. Georgia has not won a national championship since 1980 when Herschel Walker won the Heisman on way to a title.

The Crimson Tide enters the game after soundly defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the opening round of the playoffs, while Georgia romped Michigan 34-11.

Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Monday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST Place: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

ESPN is carrying a variety of ways to tune in to the game.

Traditional television broadcast (ESPN TV)- Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (Alabama sideline) and Molly McGrath (Georgia sideline)

Traditional radio broadcast (ESPN Radio): Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will be on the ESPN Radio call, Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden working the sidelines.

Command Center (ESPNU): If you are looking for multiple views, with immersive statistics this will be your channel.

Film Room (ESPN2): This year ESPN will no longer present their usual coaches room, instead they will feature Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M staff who will watch and give commentary. The Aggies are the lone team to beat the Crimson Tide this season.

All-22 (ESPN App): Using feed from ESPN radio, watch in the form that many scouts and analysts use to give a full picture. It's the best way to see formations and watch as a play evolve.

SkyCast (ESPNEWS): Watch the game with commentary from Anish Shroff and Kelly Stouffer from above the action and behind the offense for most of the game.

Hometown Radio (SEC Network and ESPN App): The SEC Network will carry the Alabama local radio feed in the first half and the Georgia feed in the second half, with both feeds available on the ESPN App

Spanish-Language Call (ESPN Deportes): Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Rebeca Landa will be on the Spanish call of this game..

