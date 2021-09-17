How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Boston College vs. Temple

All of your watching and listening options for Saturday's game between the Eagles and Owls

Matchup: Boston College at Temple

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA

Time: 12pm Eastern - Saturday, September 18th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:



Sirius channel 203 for Boston College, 383 for Temple Online SiriusXM Internet channel 966 for Boston College, 973 for Temple

Series History: This is the 39th game these two teams have squared off, as the two had a yearly game between 1982-2004 due to their time together in the Big East. BC owns a 29-7-2 record against Owls, including a 45-35 win at Alumni Stadium in 2018. The last time the two teams played at Lincoln Financial was in 2004.

Connections: There are quite a few connections between the Eagles and Owls beyond their time in the Big East. Eagles AD Patrick Kraft came to Chestnut Hill after his time as AD with the Owls. In addition, Aaron Boumerhi, Isaiah Graham-Mobley and Khris Banks all transferred to Boston College from Temple.

Odds: The current odds are Boston College -14.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 87.4% chance of winning

Follow Along! @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Game Week Podcasts:

On Saturday, Boston College hits the road again, this time to face off with the Temple Owls in Philadelphia. The feel of this game took a drastic right turn with the news of quarterback Phil Jurkovec's injury dominating the news cycle. Now it's Dennis Grosel's turn to run the offense, something head coach Jeff Hafley feels extremely confident that he can do at a high level.

Temple on the other hand has had a very uneven start to their season. They were pounded by Rutgers in the season opener 61-14, but rebounded against Akron 45-24. Their starting quarterback situation is also something worth watching. Will Rod Cary go with Georgia transfer D'wan Mathis or true freshman Justin Lynch?

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates throughout the day.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC