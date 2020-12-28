FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Hunter Long Named 2nd Team AP All American

Another award for Long who continues to rack up accolades.
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College tight end Hunter Long has been named to the second team AP All American. Long, a New Hampshire native is the third Boston College tight end to be named an All American, joining Pete Mitchell and Mark Chmura. 

Long had a statistically dominant year for Boston College. He leads all tight ends nationally in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He is eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was named the first team All American at the tight end position. 

The New Hampshire native came to Boston College an under the radar gem, that was only his lone Power 5 offer came from Boston College. He started to really emerge after the graduation of Tommy Sweeney and broke out in 2020. Throughout the season Long has been one of the most consistent targets for the new passing offense, and connected well with quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Since the season has concluded, Long was also named first team All-ACC, entered the NFL Draft and announced he will play in the senior bowl

The last AP All American was AJ Dillon, who was named third team All American last season before heading to the NFL 

