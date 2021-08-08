Miami Dolphins TE Hunter Long Carted Off At Practice

It looks like bad news for rookie Miami Dolphins tight end Hunter Long, who was carted off after an apparent leg injury during 11 on 11 drills.

Per Sun Sentinel writer David Furones "Hunter Long goes down after a nice catch on a crossing route and run along the sideline and contact from S Nate Holley to shove him out of bounds." The writer further elaborated, "Long not putting any weight on left leg as he’s helped to cart and taken off the field."

Long ended 2020 with some of the best statistics in the country. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL Draft,” said head coach Jeff Hafley. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”

Long has the potential to be a starting tight end at the NFL level. He has experience in multiple offensive schemes, and is an established run blocking, and receiver. With a big frame that will allow him to pick up yards quickly. While not elite in any athletic measurable, Long should be a solid tight end at the next level.

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com