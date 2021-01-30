FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Hunter Long Named Top Tight End on National Team at Senior Bowl

Another honor for Boston College's star tight end.
Boston College tight end Hunter Long was named the top tight end on the National team this week at practice for the Senior Bowl. 

The award voted for by linebackers and safeties in the event was announced on Friday evening by executive director Jim Nagy. Long beat out Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah and Virginia Tech tight end Tony Poljan. Long has certainly opened some eyes this week during practice, earning praise from the media for his hands and explosiveness off the line. 

The Senior Bowl itself will be played on Saturday live in Mobile, Alabama. The game can be watched on the NFL Network, with kickoff at 2:30pm. Long, a member of the National team, will be coached by Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, also a Boston College alum. 

On Monday's "Locked on Boston College" podcast, we will have Mitch Wolfe of the Brawl Network, also a Boston College graduate, on the show. He has been in Mobile all week, and will talk to us about Long's performance and evaluate where the Boston College tight end ends the week in terms of draft stock.

