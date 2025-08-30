Instant Analysis: Boston College 66, Fordham 10
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football won its season opener 66-10 over the Fordham Rams in dominant fashion on Saturday.
The highlight of the game was starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan’s performance.
The redshirt sophomore went 26-of-34 for 268 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate start with a 76-percent completion rate and a 181.5 passer rating.
Lonergan was not the only quarterback with a good performance, however. Grayson James, who entered late in the contest, had a perfect afternoon. He went 5-of-5 for 190 yards and a touchdown to aid in the Eagles’ victory.
The Eagles’ offense was hot primarily due to their passing game. Out of the 555 total yards by the team, 458 came in the air while only 97 came on the ground.
Seven different offensive players scored in the game. Wide receiver Jaedn Skeete caught two touchdown passes, wide receiver Reed Harris caught one, running back Jordan McDonald recorded a touchdown pass, and wide receiver Dawson Pough scored as well.
On the ground, running backs Turbo Richard, Alex Broome, and Bo MacCormack III each had a touchdown run.
The game marked a career milestone for wide receiver Lewis Bond, who boasted 138 yards on 11 receptions, a career high.
Boston College’s defense also impressed in the showing as it allowed just 166 yards and ten points.
The unit was led by linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, who notched six total tackles (five solo and one assisted), one sack, one tackle for loss, and a pick six.
KP Price was narrowly behind with five tackles, Kwan Williams had four, and Max Tucker, Carter Davis, Quintayvious Hutchins, Marcelous Townsend, Omarion Davis, Charlie Comella, and Sedarius McConnell with three apiece.
In total, the group recorded 54 total tackles by 23 players, 42 solo, eight tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, three sacks, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one interception.
Boston College will look to keep its momentum rolling as it travels to East Lansing, Mich., to take on the Michigan State Spartans next Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.