Six Boston College Football Players Earn All-ACC Honors
The ACC has announced the All-ACC teams on Tuesday afternoon.
In total, six Boston College players earned All-ACC honors.
Wide receiver Lewis Bond and offensive lineman Logan Taylor made Second-Team All-ACC, tight end Jeremiah Franklin made Third-Team All-ACC, and defensive backs Omar Thornton and KP Price and kicker Luca Lombardo made All-ACC Honorable Mention.
In his final collegiate season, Bond caught 88 receptions for 993 yards and one touchdown. He broke the program record for most career receptions (213) in November, surpassing former wide receiver Zay Flowers, who had 200. His 88 catches also broke a program record for most receptions in a single season. He was one of the team captains this season.
Taylor, who was also in his final collegiate season, started on an offensive line that helped pave the way for 4,609 total offensive yards and 37 touchdowns. He was one of eight team captains.
This past season, Franklin had a career-best 49 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns.
After having a big freshman campaign in 2024, Thornton had a breakout campaign this past season. The sophomore appeared in all 12 games for the Eagles and tallied 82 total tackles (56 solo and 26 assisted), eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception, one quarterback hit, and one pass breakup.
In 2025, Price had a team-high 94 total tackles (65 solo and 29 assisted) as well as tallied three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Price was also a team captain.
Lombardo was one of the most consistent players this season. He nearly had a perfect stat line as he went 16-of-17 on field goal attempts and 35-of-35 on extra point attempts. His only miss was a 40-yarder during Boston College’s 34-12 season finale win over Syracuse on Saturday.
This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play.
The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and lost ten consecutive games before winning their season finale game at Syracuse 34-12 on Saturday.
During the skid, Boston College suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, No. 22 Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 9 Notre Dame 25-10, No. 21 SMU 45-13, and No. 23 Georgia Tech 36-34.
The record marked the worst season for Boston College since 2012.