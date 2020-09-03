SI.com
Denver Broncos Trade CB Isaac Yiadom To New York Giants

A.J. Black

The Denver Broncos traded former Boston College defensive back Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants today in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Yiadom, who came to the Broncos from Boston College after being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. A Dorchester, MA native, Yiadom was a starter last year,  for the Broncos until Week 3 when he was replaced by Davontae Harris. He became expendable for Denver due to a crowded secondary. With the Giants, there should be more room as the team recently lost DeAndre Baker due to legal troubles. 

In his two years in the NFL, Yiadom has played in 29 games. In his rookie season he had 41 tackles and four pass defenses. Last season he had 20 tackles, three pass defenses and his first career interception off of the San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo. 

A member of the recruiting class of 2014, Yiadom played in all four seasons for the Eagles playing cornerback. He was part of two strong passing defenses, 2015 & '17, that finished in the Top 20 in yards allowed. During the 2015 season he had 15 solo tackles, three assisted takedowns, an interception and five pass breakups. In his final season with the Eagles, he had 53 tackles and 7 pass break ups. 

This leaves the Broncos with one Boston College player, Justin Simmons who plays safety and is one of the leaders on defense. 

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

He has a chance at playing time. In addition to losing Baker, Sam Beak opted out. Plus the secondary as a whole is super young. Like it might just be me but I’m not even sure of any order on the depth chart; almost like the pro version of the BC secondary lol.

