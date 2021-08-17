New York Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay Packers

Former Boston College cornerback Isaac Yiadom is on the move again. The New York Giants have traded the veteran defender to the Green Bay Packers. There is no word what the compensation will be in return. Rob Demovsky broke the news, including the details, that CB Josh Jackson is heading to the Giants as part of the deal.

A member of the recruiting class of 2014, Yiadom was active in all four seasons for the Boston College Eagles playing cornerback. He was part of two strong passing defenses, 2015 & '17, that finished in the Top 20 in yards allowed. During the 2015 season he had 15 solo tackles, three assisted takedowns, an interception and five pass breakups. In his final season with the Eagles, he had 53 tackles and 7 pass break ups. He was selected in the 2018 NFL Draft in the third round by the Denver Broncos.

This is the third Boston College player to join Green Bay in the past two years. In 2020 the Packers drafted running back AJ Dillon, and in 2021 linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was also drafted.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com