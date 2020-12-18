Temple LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley Transfers To Boston College

Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley has transferred to Boston College. A graduate transfer, Mobley will have a year of eligibility in Chesnut Hill. The Pennsylvania native announced his decision on Twitter.

Mobley, who was on the Temple squad for five years, has an initial year of eligibility due to the NCAA basically not counting the 2020 season. In 2018 his first season as a starter, he was third on the team in tackles with 70, and had a fumble return for a touchdown against Boston College.

In 2019, Mobley had 36 tackles through nine games, but suffered a season ending ankle injury against UCF. He returned in 2020 but again was bitten by the injury bug, this time his foot. He is a quick linebacker, at 6-2, 25, and brings a skill set that clearly Jeff Hafley is looking for in his defense, and he should be battling for a starting spot day one on Chestnut Hill.

Mobley also checks another box off, as he has the character traits of a Boston College student. He was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy for his work in community service. Of the many different charitable endeavors he has been part of, some of the more notable has been part of the WalkTU which raises awareness of domestic violence, and Huddle up for Austism, which he did through the NFL.

