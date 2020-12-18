FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Search

Temple LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley Transfers To Boston College

The Eagles have added another graduate transfer to the defense,
Author:
Publish date:

Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley has transferred to Boston College. A graduate transfer, Mobley will have a year of eligibility in Chesnut Hill. The Pennsylvania native announced his decision on Twitter. 

Mobley, who was on the Temple squad for five years, has an initial year of eligibility due to the NCAA basically not counting the 2020 season. In 2018 his first season as a starter, he was third on the team in tackles with 70, and had a fumble return for a touchdown against Boston College. 

In 2019, Mobley had 36 tackles through nine games, but suffered a season ending ankle injury against UCF. He returned in 2020 but again was bitten by the injury bug, this time his foot. He is a quick linebacker, at 6-2, 25, and brings a skill set that clearly Jeff Hafley is looking for in his defense, and he should be battling for a starting spot day one on Chestnut Hill.

Mobley also checks another box off, as he has the character traits of a Boston College student. He was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy for his work in community service. Of the many different charitable endeavors he has been part of, some of the more notable has been part of the WalkTU which raises awareness of domestic violence, and Huddle up for Austism, which he did through the NFL. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI

IsaiahMcDuffie
Football

LB Isaiah McDuffie Declares for NFL Draft

USATSI_11343263_168388155_lowres
Football

Temple LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley Transfers To Boston College

HunterLong
Football

Hunter Long Declares For NFL Draft, Will Play In Senior Bowl

USATSI_14987870_168388155_lowres
Football

OL Nate Emer Enters Transfer Portal

jeffhafley
Recruiting

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's National Signing Day Press Conference

HunterLong
Football

Locked on Boston College: Hunter Long Declares for Draft

gassonhall
Football

BC Bulletin Community Update

hunterlong
Football

With Hunter Long To NFL, Where Does Tight End Position Stand?

Photo Sep 19, 12 12 17 PM
Recruiting

Three Sleepers in Boston College's 2021 Class