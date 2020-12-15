S/LB Jaiden Lars Woodbey Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed a transfer on Tuesday as linebacker Jaiden Lars Woodbey committed to the Eagles. The former FSU linebacker and safety, a high four star recruit announced his decision on Twitter.

A graduate transfer, who would be immediately eligible, Lars-Woodbey also considered Texas A&M and Washington before choosing the Eagles. We spoke with him about his interest in Boston College late last week. "The coaching staff came from Ohio State, and they have NFL coaches on their staff as well," he explained. Before ending up at FSU, Lars-Woodbey was committed to Ohio State.

BC Bulletin spoke with John Garcia, Director of Football Recruiting at Sports Illustrated and got his perspective on the transfer. "He's a versatile, new-age hybrid who can play traditional LB, safety, nickel and everything in between," Garcia said. "He's sort of a gadget player who can line up at three different positions on all three downs." He would fill the role of Jahmin Muse, where he could line up close to the line of scrimmage or head back in covereage.

Boston College notoriously struggled with mobile quarterbacks this season. It seemed like they lacked the speed to stop explosive plays. Garcia explained that Lars-Woodbey would be a great fit for that spy role, saying that he is "reactive" and "explosive." This would be big against quarterbacks like Micale Cunningham, Ian Book who gave the Eagles fits.

Expect the Eagles to make this announcement during their national signing day press conference on Wednesday.

