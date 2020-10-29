SI.com
Former Boston College Tight End Jake Burt Lands On Practice Squad IR

A.J. Black

New England Patriots tight end Jake Burt landed on the practice squad IR with an undisclosed injury. The Lynnfield, MA native earned a spot with the Patriots this year after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He did not appear in any games with the Patriots. It is unclear if this designation means that his season is over, or if he will return at some point later in the year. 

Burt found his role in Steve Addazio's offense in his final two seasons in Chestnut Hill. A solid run blocker, he was featured in many of BC's jumbo formations that allowed the combo of AJ Dillon and David Bailey to run for over 2500 yards in 2019. He also showed glimpses of promise in the passing game, however he was under utilized as a target. His longest catch was a 55 yard touchdown against Richmond early in the 2019 season. Burt also had four receptions for 66 yards against Florida State.

The young tight end was one of a trio of rookies who came to the Patriots to this season. Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech and Devin Asiasi from UCLA were drafted and are part of the main roster. Currently the New England Patriots are 2-4 after a big 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. 

