SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Eagles in NFL: Mike Walker Waived by Jaguars, Jake Burt by Patriots

A.J. Black

Two former Boston College players were waived by NFL teams today as teams trimmed rosters to 53 for today's deadline. Wide receiver/returner Mike Walker was waived/IR by the Jacksonville Jaguars today, and tight end Jake Burt was waived by the New England Patriots. 

Walker, joined the Jaguars in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Last season he had 2 receptions last year for 15 yards in seven games and averaged 22.8 yards per return on kicks. He was placed on the COVID-19 list in early August but was activated five days later. By being placed on waivers/IR any team can now claim Walker, but if he clears waivers he will return to the Jaguars and placed on injury reserve due to a knee injury.

Jake Burt, being signed by the Patriots was a homecoming. The 2019 BC graduate  attended school at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. The 6'3 260 pound Burt, came to the Eagles in 2015, playing in eight games his freshman year before missing the entire 2016 season due to injury. In 2017 he played behind Tommy Sweeney, but was limited to just five yards in one catch.

His longest catch was a 55 yard touchdown against Richmond early in the 2019 season. Burt also had four receptions for 66 yards against Florida State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Patriots in 2020. If he clears waivers he could return to the Patriots on the practice squad. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Hopefully both land on their feet! Walker especially has a niche talent, and I’m sure he’d only get better at returning with more NFL experience and getting used to the speed of the game.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Boston College Will Finish Better Than 13th in the ACC

The writers have made their voices heard about the Eagles, here is why they are wrong.

A.J. Black

Boston College Selected 13th in Preseason ACC Media Poll. Petrula, Johnson Selected to All ACC Team

Not much faith in the Eagles from the ACC Media.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: September 4, 2020

An insider's look at some of the news regarding Boston College football recruiting

A.J. Black

Where Will Highly Rated Safety Daymon David Land?

A look at where Daymon David could commit to, will it be Michigan, Boston College or Oregon?

A.J. Black

Predicting the Boston College Statistical Leaders For 2020

Who will be the leader in each of the major categories this upcoming season?

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Boston College Scrimmage News and Notes: September 5, 2020

An in-depth look at today's scrimmage along with quotes from the head coach.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DT Kyiev Bennermon

A look at a young defensive tackle from New York who could play a role this season up front.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Prized Local Legacy Drew Kendall Set To Announce This Week

Will the four star recruit choose Boston College or Michigan?

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DE Marcus Valdez

A look at one of the presumed starting defensive ends, Marcus Valdez

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Thatcher Demko Breaks NHL Record With 48 Saves in 4-0 Canucks Win

Former Boston College goalie was brilliant in his second start of the playoffs, forcing a Game 7 on Friday

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan