Eagles in NFL: Mike Walker Waived by Jaguars, Jake Burt by Patriots

Two former Boston College players were waived by NFL teams today as teams trimmed rosters to 53 for today's deadline. Wide receiver/returner Mike Walker was waived/IR by the Jacksonville Jaguars today, and tight end Jake Burt was waived by the New England Patriots.

Walker, joined the Jaguars in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Last season he had 2 receptions last year for 15 yards in seven games and averaged 22.8 yards per return on kicks. He was placed on the COVID-19 list in early August but was activated five days later. By being placed on waivers/IR any team can now claim Walker, but if he clears waivers he will return to the Jaguars and placed on injury reserve due to a knee injury.

Jake Burt, being signed by the Patriots was a homecoming. The 2019 BC graduate attended school at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. The 6'3 260 pound Burt, came to the Eagles in 2015, playing in eight games his freshman year before missing the entire 2016 season due to injury. In 2017 he played behind Tommy Sweeney, but was limited to just five yards in one catch.

His longest catch was a 55 yard touchdown against Richmond early in the 2019 season. Burt also had four receptions for 66 yards against Florida State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Patriots in 2020. If he clears waivers he could return to the Patriots on the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.