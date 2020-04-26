Boston College TE Jake Burt Signs With New England Patriots

Boston College tight end signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent on Sunday:

Playing for the Patriots will be a homecoming for Burt, who attended school at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. He is just the second Boston College player to be added to an NFL roster this spring. The 6'3 260 pound Burt, came to the Eagles in 2015, playing in eight games his freshman year before missing the entire 2016 season due to injury. In 2017 he played behind Tommy Sweeney, but was limited to just five yards in one catch.

Burt found his role in Steve Addazio's offense over the past two seasons. A solid run blocker, he was featured in many of BC's jumbo formations that allowed AJ Dillon and David Bailey to run for over 2500 yards in 2019. He also showed glimpses of promise in the passing game, however he was under utilized as a target. His longest catch was a 55 yard touchdown against Richmond early in the 2019 season. Burt also had four receptions for 66 yards against Florida State.

New England is clearly putting an emphasis on stacking up their tight end room, after drafting Dalton Keene from Virginia Tech and Devin Asiasi from UCLA. Bill Belichick must really like what he saw in Burt to give him that much guaranteed money up front. Most undrafted free agents get hardly any guarantees.

Jake Burt joins running back AJ Dillon as the only two Eagles who have been picked up by NFL teams during or after the 2020 NFL Draft.

