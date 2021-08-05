ACC Coaches Speak Anonymously About Boston College's Staff.

Sometimes it's really tricky to get a coaching staff to speak honestly about another staff on an opposing team. The last thing they want to do is give their opponent "bulletin board material" before their game. However, the folks at Athlon Sports have been able to get ACC coaches to go anonymous and speak their minds about other ACC coaches. They of course spoke about Jeff Hafley and this is some of what they said.

"It’s not going to show up in the win column just yet, but this is the team in our conference that’s secretly building, at least in terms of media attention. If you pay attention as a coach, you can see they’re doing some really smart stuff. Schematically they’re night and day better with this staff than the previous one, especially on defense. They’re recruiting the entire country right now, and pushing hard in private and Catholic schools."

This has been the basis of much of the praise that Hafley has received since taking over at Boston College. As the coach mentions these compliments usually come from fans or the media, but it is interesting to see opposing coaching staffs agreeing with this assessment. Also some major shade at Steve Addazio is thrown in there as well.

"They have a unique pitch we’ve heard about, where they’re looking to push the NFL experience for players, boasting about the NFL experience on the staff."

This has been a running discussion point when I have talked to recruits over the past two years. They all are very excited about Hafley's staffs NFL roots and his pitch about getting them into the league.

"Right now they’re still below average overall in terms of talent. I bet Notre Dame wishes they had that quarterback [Phil Jurkovec] back, though."

Maybe on defense they are still considered below average on talent, can't imagine anyone would say Boston College's offense is below average (unless they are talking the running game). And I'm sure Notre Dame would love to have Jurkovec back.

"They’re poor in terms of ability on defense, but he’s [coach Jeff Hafley] just starting there. Not a lot of time last season to really implement what they want to do there, at least if it’s the Ohio State packages he ran."

Boston College's defense jumped 40 spots last season, however it is fair to say that they are still below average right now. Hafley has also spoken at length about the defense running a "vanilla" scheme in 2020, and they are moving towards the scheme he wants in 2021.

"When you look at their record and look at who they played really hard, Clemson and UNC specifically, you can see it starting to take hold."

Don't believe there are many folks who would argue with that after 2020.

"They need to fit to the defensive scheme better, recruit better talent overall, and I think they probably want to balance the run/pass a little bit more, but they just went heavier with Phil because he can make those throws.

