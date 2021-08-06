5 Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Comments After Boston College's First Practice

On Friday, Boston College football opened their 2021 summer practices. After morning workouts (with fresh new uniforms and helmets), head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media. Here are some of the big takeaways from his comments.

1. This year feels much more business as usual for Hafley.

Boston College's head coach is heading into his second season as a head coach, but the first without the huge COVID-19 restrictions and delays thrown at his team. The coach talked about how it was easier for him to install his playbook and get into a normal rhythm with his team, while not having to worry about masks, and keeping his players six feet apart. Last season Boston College only got five practices in with the new staff before COVID-19 cancelled spring ball, and then three months in the summer, which was important, but the staff had to pace that all out to burn out the players.

2. Expect a big year From the tight ends.

"We are going to throw the ball to our tight ends probably the most in the country." Hafley said. This is eye opening given that the Eagles lost leading catcher Hunter Long to the NFL Draft after the 2020 season. However, Boston College brought in transfer Trae Barry to go along with Joey Luchetti, Charlie Gordinier and Spencer Witter. Last season Long and Witter combined for 63 catches in ten games.

3. Team culture is the most important message

The head coach said that last night he opened summer practice with a simple message. That team culture is the most important thing for this team. It is more crucial than anything else they do. Culture was clearly a factor last season when the team went the entire season without a positive case. "I thought our culture was formed last year in a very adverse situation, which is one of the reasons I think we were who we were. We stuck together, played hard, and didn’t flinch. Now it’s about getting better and continuing to build the culture."

4. Running game will take a leap in 2021.

One of the biggest concerns coming out of 2020 was the running game, that only rushed for 3.1 yards per game. Hafley talked about the talent that is returning including Pat Garwo, Travis Levy to go along with freshmen Xavier Coleman and transfer Alec Sinkfield. "We have more of an identity of who we are in the run game, and that’s going to show up. We’re going to run the ball. I know people think we throw it 50 times a game. I think you’ll see more balance, but we still want to throw the ball down the field."

5. Jeff Hafley finally got to experience Boston

When Hafley took over in January of 2020, he only was in the area for a brief period before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now with restrictions lifted he said that he got the opportunity to experience the area. He took his kids on a Duckboat tour, Swan Boats, "wife and I went to dinner, took the kids out to lunch". Hafley said that he didn't get the chance to check out any professional sports teams however. When told that the Duck Boats usually parade around teams that win championships, Hafley shot back with a grin, "we won six games last year."

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com