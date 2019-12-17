Goodbye Dude: The "Get In" Era Has Begun

It was former Boston College defensive coordinator Don Brown who came up a motto that defined the Eagles from 2013-2019. Be A Dude. It was an all encompassing statement that the coaching staff used to define the tough, hard nosed, blue collared approach that they hoped would define the program after years of malaise under Frank Spaziani. Even if it was a bit corny many players and fans were caught up in it. Recruits would use #BeADude when they received offers, and there was even a podcast honoring the slogan. The height of the "dude movement" came Head Coach Steve Addazio became a Vine sensation:

After Brown left after a 3-9 season, the slogan started to ring hollow. Just throwing around the term "dude" was devoid of meaning, an empty term used by Addazio occasionally during press conferences, and it lost the punch and meaning it once had. And as his tenure at Boston College winded down, the word "dude" basically disappeared from social media.

Needing to bring energy to the program, and to give a new direction head coach Jeff Hafley laid out the new slogan for Boston College in his opening remarks at his press conference yesterday.

So to do that, I'm here to tell you, I'm in. I'm here, and I'm in. What I'd ask the students, get in. What I'd ask the BC community, get in. What I'd ask this football team, get in. For all you guys, get in. Because it is going to be real, it's going to be special, and we are going to do this together.

For a program that has seen fan interest waning over the past few years, #GetIn is the message the community needed to hear. They needed a shot of adrenaline and Jeff Hafley delivered it during his press conference yesterday with this passionate plea. Clearly it was well received as the buzz was palpable as fans took to Twitter announcing that they had made donations to the Flynn Fund for the first time in years, and many claimed that they had bought season tickets for the first time in years.

The program's newest slogan needs to be, and most likely will be, used everywhere. Out on recruiting trips? #GetIn. Game changing transfer that could come to the Heights? #GetIn. Big game coming up and need fans to pack Alumni? #GetIn.

It may have been just a small line in his press conference, but Jeff Hafley did something that we haven't seen possibly since the Jeff Jagodzinski days, he energized the Boston College community.