LISTEN: AJ Black On Sirius XM ACC Today To Talk Jeff Hafley And BC Football

Earlier today I was a guest on Sirius XM ACC with Nicole Auerbach and Chris Spatola to talk the Jeff Hafley hire and the future of Boston College football. We talked about the hiring process, his current dual role at Boston College and Ohio State, Anthony Brown and much more.

If you want to catch the interview click the image above. Thank you to Sirius XM for having me on and allowing me to share this with all of you.

Also if you get a moment check out Auerbach's article on the hiring process on the Athletic (subscription), it gives some great insight into how Martin Jarmond got the job done and hired his guy.

