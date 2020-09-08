Five Takeaways From Tuesday's Press Conference With Jeff Hafley

Media members met with Jeff Hafley today to talk about the upcoming season. In his first of two media sessions this week, Hafley talked about a wide range of topics related to Boston College football. With less than two weeks until kickoff jere are some of the key takeaways from Tuesday's press conference:

1. Luc Bequette is officially an Eagle. While the reports have been out for over a week, Bequette (pronounced Beck-it) is now practicing with the team. Expect him to contribute immediately to this team, with experience both playing on the inside and outside on the line. "He was a really good player for [California]. Great kid, smart kid," Hafley explained. "Obviously, we had to compete against some pretty big schools to get him. He chose to come here, so he’s here. And he’s going to add some depth to our D-Line. So we’re really fired up about that"

2. Kobay White has returned. The senior wide receiver is back at practice and taking snaps again. He has missed most of camp with a knee injury. "He's progressing nicely, and we're excited that he's back," Hafley said. White had 29 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

3. Depth chart is delayed. Hafley kicked off his press conference by letting the media know that the depth chart won't be out for a while as the team is holding off a bit more preparing for the Duke game. Part of his remarks also let us know that he is not ready to name a starting quarterback yet. Both of these could be answered by the end of the week.

4. Team Captains Coming. Team voted on captains today, but they have not been announced yet. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will give you the update as soon as it comes.

5. Hafley did a little scoreboard watching this weekend. Boston College's second opponent Texas State put a scare into SMU battling to a 31-24 loss. Jeff Hafley watched it, commenting on the Bobcats being a well coached team with solid quarterback play. Boston College faces Texas State on September 26th in Alumni Stadium.

