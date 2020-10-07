Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Press Conference

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media to talk about the upcoming matchup with the Pitt Panthers. Here are some of the takeaways from this press conference

1. BC has to improve in the red zone.

The Eagles had to settle for three field goals in the red zone against UNC. That is basically leave 12 points off the board, something Hafley said earlier isn't acceptable. On Tuesday he talked about cleaning that up. "It’s execution," he explained. "In the red zone, there’s really such a small room for error. The space is so tight and you’ve got to be so sharp to go on top of it....I’m just hoping that the further the season goes, the more experience we get, that will tighten up and we’ll make the plays that are there."

2. Hafley really respects Pat Narduzzi

Now this isn't in the coach speak way you hear about every week at a press conference. The Pitt head coach has made a few gestures that have stuck out to the new BC head coach. After their ACC head coaches Zoom call, Narduzzi messaged Hafley to tell him if he ever needed anything to let him know. Also before and after the Duke game, "he said good luck, have fun, get after it. Then I got congratulations after the game.".

3. Expect more out of Jaelen Gill as season progresses

Hafley was asked about wide receiver Jaelen Gill and how he is adjusting to his new team. The head coach said that the transfer is "getting better" as he learns the system. He also mentioned that "The more the guys know it (the system) and really know it, and don’t have to think, the faster they’re going to play. Hopefully with a guy like him you’ll continue to see him go faster and faster and faster." Gill has eight catches for 54 yards through three games.

4. Hafley talked to Bailey about his infrequent use

One of the biggest head scratchers so far this season has been the virtual disappearance of the run game, especially with David Bailey. Last game against UNC he only ran the ball seven times for 28 yards. Media members wondered if the lack of play had impacted Bailey physically or mentally. Hafley said:

I actually had a great conversation with him. He’s a team guy, and I told him that his time is going to come. I know we threw the ball about 90 times last week, but there’s going to be a time when he’s going to get it 30 times and we’re going to need him. I told him, the best thing I saw in that game was the run he had. He looked violent, he looked fast, he looked downhill and I was fired up. I saw the look in his eye in the huddle that I loved. His time is going to come, I told him to keep being patient and his time is going to come.

5. Patrick Garwo is going to be a valuable part of this offense.

Along with Bailey, Garwo has been another running back that has been used in the rushing attack to mixed success. Here is how Hafley's take on how he has played, interestingly it sounds like the back has been banged up. "I think he gives you a guy who can spread out and catch the ball out of the back field, line up as a wide out, he’s good for pass protection on third down, and then he’s certainly been good in the run game. He’s had some bumps and bruises, we got to make sure he’s 100% healthy."

Video courtesy of BCEagles.com