Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference on Tuesday

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media on Tuesday. During the press conference he spoke about the UNC coaching staff, players, and addressed various other topics. Here are some of the most important takeaways from today's presser.

1. No update on Deon Jones. Hafley was asked about his graduate transfer safety and did not have an update. Against Texas State, Jones left the game holding his arm, and went for an MRI this week. Hafley said that he hopes to give an update soon.

2. Hafley has a lot of respect for Mack Brown: As a young coach Hafley talked about his reverence for the legendary coach, who is now back with the UNC Tar Heels. "Just just seeing what he's brought to college football and how much he cares about the game and loves the game and wants to protect the game. I just have so much respect for him. And I mean, look at his career. He's done an incredible job every where ever he has been."

3. He took responsibility for the post game celebration. Boston College has taken some slack of late from Newton Councilwoman Alicia Bowman who was upset for the lack of masks in the locker room.

Jeff Hafley took responsibility for the celebration. "I had a lapse in time, and it's on me. And, you know, I got caught up in the moment, it was an emotional game, and I got back into the locker room and I should have had my mask on and I should add the players have their masks on and as safe as we feel when we just got tested, and we all felt safe. And you know, I can't do that. And I'll learn from it. And I'll take responsibility for it.

4. Hafley has a connection with the UNC staff. He mentioned actually playing and coaching with Jay Bateman (co-defensive coordinator) when he was at Siena. Hafley had his first job coaching the wide receivers that spring before he headed off to WPI.

5. The team needs to play better. Hafley has had time to sit with the tapes and had a lot to say about their play. After talking about how strong UNC is on both sides of the ball, he went to discuss about what the team has to work on "Then there were times when we made mistakes. The same thing in the Texas State game, there were times where we looked really good and there were drives where we just had lapses and we weren’t consistent, we didn’t do our job and we didn’t look that good. And right now guys, we can’t afford to have these lapses and to make the mistakes if we are going to win football games, especially against a top 10 opponent like we’re going to play on Saturday, we need to be more consistent."

