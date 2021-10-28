Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Wednesday Press Conference

On Wednesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media to talk about Saturday's matchup with the Syracuse Orange. Here are five takeaways from his comments.

1. No Real Updates On Quarterback Situation.

Jeff Hafley continues to be guarded on officially naming his quarterback for Saturday's game. However he did give his rationale on why he made decision, saying, "None of it was based on Syracuse. It was just about what gives us the best chance this week to win the game." He further elaborated that he watched the offense this week, and said "they did a good job."

2. Syracuse is playing really well

The Orange defeated the Hokies for a big fourth win last week. Jeff Hafley spoke about Dino Baber's squad ""Confident team. I think they were less than a field goal away in all three of their losses, right? They should be confident regardless. They're playing at a high level. They believe in themselves, so I'm sure they'll come out with a ton of energy."

3. On transfer running back Alec Sinkfield

Alec Sinkfield, who transferred to Boston College from West Virginia has become a big part of the offense, and Hafley said he will begin to play a bigger role as well. "Love him. He's one of the toughest kids on the team. He's got one of the best attitudes on the team. I can't say enough about the kid. I mean that." said Hafley. "He's a special one. He's a guy...whatever he chooses to do in life, whether it's playing in the NFL or going on to do something else, he's going to crush it just because he's made of the right stuff." Sinkfield currently has rushed for 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

4. Told a great story on the Syracuse crowd.

Hafley talked about playing in the dome and the unique challenges playing inside can cause. But his story about his time at Pitt was worth retelling. "I was with Matt Cavanaugh, he was the offensive coordinator, that's whoever I was sitting next to in the booth when I was with Pitt. And this guy had a pizza box and he kept holding it up in front of us and we couldn't see. And he was right there and he was holding it up and they were pounding on it and I was like, what are we doing? We can't see. They're holding pizza boxes out in front of us."

5. On the old Big East Rivalry

Jeff Hafley has had lots of experience against Syracuse during his time with a trio of former Big East schools. "That was always a tough game. My five years at Pitt, my one year at Rutgers, you go up to the Dome, that was a tough, well-coached, a bunch of tough guys. It was always a battle. It was always a close game. That's what I think of when I think of Syracuse and even growing up in the Northeast, [Donovan] McNabb and all those guys. Coach [Paul Pasqualoni] was out there. They had a lot of good times. I remember as a young kid watching Syracuse play…..But that old Big East was a good conference. It was a really good conference. A lot of competitive games"