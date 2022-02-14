Skip to main content

WR Coach Joe Dailey Reportedly Hired By Carolina Panthers

Another Boston College coach is heading to a new role

Boston College has lost their second coach of the week, as wide receivers coach Joe Dailey has reportedly been hired by the Carolina Panthers. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report the news. He will fill the same role, coaching the wide receivers.

Dailey came to Boston College after working as the offensive coordinator at both Liberty and New Mexico. During his time at Boston College he worked with Zay Flowers, one of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football, while working with a unit that 3rd in the ACC in receiving yards in 2020. 

Zay Flowers

ZayFlowers

44 receptions, 746 yards in a 2021 season that was mostly without quarterback Phil Jurkovec

This is a pretty sizable loss for the staff, as Dailey had done good work making BC's receiving group one of the more respectable in the conference. Also as a New Jersey native he had connections in the Garden State, and was one of the Eagles primary recruiters in a state that is bubbling with talent

Dailey joins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum in the NFL. Applebaum reportedly joined the Miami Dolphins over the weekend, and will fill the same role on Mike McDaniel's staff. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti also left the program to join the Pitt Panthers as their new offensive coordinator. 

One potential shift the Eagles could do is move Rich Gunnell back to wide receivers coach and shift Savon Huggins, who is currently an assistant, to running backs coach. Huggins also has a strong reputation in New Jersey and could pull that area as his primary area of recruiting.

Jaden Williams

JadenWilliams

19 catches for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns

