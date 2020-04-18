John Phillips Uses Unconventional Methods To Get Attention of NFL Scouts And Coaches

Guard John Phillips came to Boston College in 2015 as an unheralded recruit from Syracuse, New York, with only a handful of offers. But by the time he left Chestnut Hill he had evolved into a physical, disciplined starter, one who was highly regarded by both his teammates and coaches. Now, with his collegiate career completed, he has to prove himself again. Even though he started every game this season, and played in 48 games during his time in Chestnut Hill, his name has not popped up on any NFL mock drafts.

But the 6-6, 305 pounder is ready to grab the attention he deserves. Usually to do this players can perform at the combine, at a "pro day", or with interviews with the coaching staff. Phillips was only able to have one of these options. In January he talked with coaches and showed off his football knowledge at the Shiner Bowl, a senior post season game.

Unfortunately for Phillips he was not invited to the NFL Combine, and his pro day was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It was a tough moment for Phillips who said it was "disappointing, but a little confusing to be honest." His pro day date was continually pushed back, until his personal team realized that it would never happen....at least in person. Phillip's agent, Cliff Brady of Capital Sports Advisors, got his client to work on a Pro Day tape that could be sent to teams around the country, hopefully to open eyes to a vital piece of an offensive line that helped the 8th ranked rushing attack.

As they began preparing, Phillips was in Naples, Florida. He stayed with the family of former Boston College and current Jacksonville Jaguar, Michael Walker. It was there his trainer hustled to find him fields to work on, and equipment to train. He worked on agility, making sure he moved well and "all the standard stuff that you would work on for a pro day". The team got to work to get and the tape was made. "I was just happy to get it out there," Phillips said. "Any sort of pro day would be advantageous for me."

Now that he has had his "virtual Pro Day", Phillips has to keep himself in shape and healthy, a challenge in the age of social distancing. He was fortunate to have power lifting equipment loaned to him by a school near his home in Syracuse. "I am extremely blessed with that," said Phillips. "Some of the guys I played with are doing "barn workouts", picking up stuff from around the garage and lifting with that." He also has been using the local parks to run, and to practice some of his drills.

He hopes that his tapes will show off what the scouts need to see, and that hopefully Steve Addazio and former offensive line coach Phil Trautwein will go to bat for him as well. Phillips said he learned a lot about the draft process through his conversations with former linemate Chris Lindstrom, now a first round pick with the Atlanta Falcons. Getting to play alongside stars like Lindstrom and future NFL draft pick A.J. Dillon may open some eyes and give open the eyes of scouts who may wonder who the guard was on that huge run?

The Eagles have a reputation for building up NFL caliber linemen, with numerous having storied NFL careers, and John Phillips wants to be the next on that list. He believes BC had a diverse enough offense that could mirror many of the offenses in the NFL. Their ability to run counter, zone runs, and a variety of other rushing schemes are "not too far off with what pro teams are doing", like the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. His hope that is that teams are going to see a bright offensive linemen ready to absord whatever is thrown at him.

As the NFL Draft approaches, John Phillips can only hope for the best. While COVID-19 will prevent his big extended family from celebrating with him, he will get the opportunity to be with his immediate family. If a team selects him, or he is picked up as an undrafted free agent, he expects to give a lot to his new organization. "I know the game of football...and I am eager to learn". It has been a whirlwind past month for Phillips, but he is ready to begin his NFL career. "I am excited for this new chapter," he concluded.

