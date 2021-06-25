Southern Illinois CB JT Thompson II Transfers To Boston College

The Eagles add another graduate transfer as a Southern Illinois cornerback is heading to Chestnut Hill.

Boston College landed a new transfer on Friday evening as John Thompson II of Southern Illinois is transferring to the Eagles.

There is not much out there on this transfer. Thompson is a graduate student originally from Atlanta, Georgia. At 6-0, 177 pounds, Thompson will join Brandon Sebastian, Josh Deberry, Jason Maitre and Elijah Jones as veterans in the backfield. They will be joined by Jalen Cheek, Shawn Asbury II, and CJ Burton as freshmen in the group.

The Eagles have added a handful of transfers this offseason. Jaiden Lars Woodbey a safety from Florida State, Isaiah Graham Mobley a linebacker and Khris Banks a defensive back from Temple, Alec Sinkfield a running back from West Virginia and Gunner Daniels a long snapper from Wagner have all transferred.

The Eagles have lost quite a few players from the transfer portal. That list includes Kyiev Bennermon (NC A&T), Justin Bellido (Notre Dame College), Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado State), Matt Valecce (Colorado State), David Bailey (Colorado State), Nate Emer, Paul Theobald, Korey Smith, Bryce Morais, Luc Bequette, Bryce Sebastian, Jaleel Berry, Tate Haynes and Sam Johnson (no school announced yet)

