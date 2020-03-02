BCBulletin
Justin Simmons Set For Big Pay Day From Broncos

A.J. Black

One of the biggest NFL success stories to come out of Boston College has been the play of safety Justin Simmons. Selected as a 3rd round pick by the Denver Broncos, Simmons has become an everyday starter and key member of their defense  Since arriving in the NFL, Simmons has become one of the premier safeties. His productivity exploded in 2019 under new head coach Vic Fangio when he led all safeties with 15 pass defended, and intercepted four passes (all career bests for Simmons). 

"In the game, I'm seeing things a lot better than I've probably seen them in the past," Simmons told ESPN back in November. " ... I think it's a combination of me and how I'm being coached. As each year goes, you grow. Vic [Fangio's] system has made that easier, and it's a great system to be a part of, but I also know the type of player I am and the skill set that I bring. I think you need the right system as a player, and a system needs the right players."

Now in his fifth season, Simmons is set to become a free agent on March 18th. The Broncos basically have two options if they want to retain him. They can lock him up long term on a deal that both sides agree to, or conversely they can retain him with a franchise tag that would pay Simmons amongst the Top 5 at his position. If the Broncos choose to go the latter route, they will pay him roughly $11 million dollars next season. 

Broncos GM John Elway clearly wants to lock up Simmons long term and is hoping to make a deal. "You would hope so; the bottom line is it's got to be fair for Justin and it's got to be fair for us,'' Elway told reporters at the NFL Combine. "Hopefully we can get to that point. ... I think we'll be able, hopefully, to get something done with Justin. He's an important piece of what we do. We want to get something done.''

Off the field he has been lauded as well, Simmons has been a leader as well for his work with various agencies and was the Broncos Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He worked with various agencies including the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, and Special Olympics

