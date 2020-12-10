SI.com
Justin Simmons Nominated For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

A.J. Black

Current Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was nominated today by his team for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The former Boston College safety is one of 32 players up for the award given to:

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

Representing the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team's Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award.

The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Justin Simmonshas done incredible work in his community, including creating the "Justin Simmons Foundation" a charity organization that “will primarily focus on youth initiatives. Initiatives including health, education, hunger-relief and mentoring.” You can find more about his foundation at justinsimmonsfoundation.org . 

This isn't the first honor for Simmons, who was also nominated in 2019. His work has been prolific as he has been a big part of multiple charity of events for the Broncos including drives around the holiday time, and activism during the Black Lives Matter protests. 

One of the stars of his defense, Simmons is also cruising towards a spot in the Pro Bowl this year. A few weeks ago it was announced that he was the leading vote getter at free safety after the first week of voting. 

Simmons played for Boston College from 2012-2016, before being drafted by the Broncos in the third round.

Full list of Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominees are below:

