Linebacker Max Richardson Cut By Las Vegas Raiders

September 1, 2021
Max Richardson Cut By Las Vegas Raiders

Former BC Eagles star linebacker did not make final cut for Raiders
Former Boston College linebacker Max Richardson was formally cut today by the Las Vegas Raiders. The undrafted free agent, was waived before the final 53 man roster was officially waived.

Richardson out of Georgia, finished his career with Boston College second on the team in tackles with 99, and sacks with 3.5 He was the captain this year, and a leader on the field. He finished with double-digit tackle totals in five of 10 ACC games. In 2019 Richardson exploded leading the team with 109 tackles. He was known in the locker room to be a leader, and was well respected by Jeff Hafley and his staff. 

He entered the 2021 NFL Draft but did not hear his name called during the festivities. However, Richardson was signed shortly after the draft by the Raiders and according to reports had a solid camp and preseason. Although he was waived, Richardson’s NFL career is not over. Another team could sign him, or the Raiders could put him on the practice roster if he clears waivers. 

