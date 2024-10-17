Live Updates: Boston College Football at Virginia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column with a road matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 1-1 ACC).
Heading into the matchup, both teams are coming off their first bye week of the year which fell at the exact halfway point of the season.
So far this year, the Eagles have gotten off to a successful start to the season with wins over the then-No. 10 Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as suffered losses to No. 19 Missouri (then-No. 6) and most recently a loss to Virginia.
On the other hand, the Hokies, who were expected to be a threat in the ACC heading into the season, suffered a season opening loss to Vanderbilt, a Week 4 loss to Rutgers, and a Week 5 loss to No. 6 Miami as well as recorded wins over Marshall, Old Dominion, and Stanford.
Although the two programs seem to be out of the College Football Playoff race, they both have a slim, but possible chance to reach the ACC Championship in December, however a conference loss for either team would more than likely eliminate them from contention.
The contest will be the Hokies “Orange Effect” game which will feature orange alternate uniforms. The Eagles will be repping white jerseys.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 1-1 ACC)
When: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies won their third game of the season with a 31-7 road victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 5.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their second loss of the season to the Virginia Cavaliers 24-14 on Oct. 5.
Last Meeting:The last meeting between these two programs was a regular season matchup on Nov. 11, 2023. Virginia Tech defeated Boston College 48-22.