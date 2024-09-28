Live Updates: Boston College Football vs. Western Kentucky
The Boston College Eagles football team is looking to end its non-conference slate on a positive note as it hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon.
The two programs will meet for the first time in their histories. Both teams are sitting at 3-1 on the season, but got to that point in different ways.
Boston College has had success in the early part of the season. The Eagles defeated the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 28-13 on Labor Day Night on the road to open their season and followed that win with a 56-0 rout of Duquesne in their home opener on Sept. 7. The team suffered its first loss of the season on Sept. 14 to the No. 11 Missouri Tigers 27-21 in Columbia, Mo., however bounced back over the weekend with a 23-19 victory over the Michigan State Spartans in the team’s 11th annual Red Bandanna Game.
The opposite has happened for Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers started their season on a sour note, getting shut out 63-0 by the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Aug. 31 to open their season. Since then, the team has won three games in a row, Eastern Kentucky 31-0 on Sept. 7, Middle Tennessee State 49-21 on Sept. 14, and Toledo 26-21 last weekend.
Both teams are expected to be without their starting quarterbacks. Boston College’s Thomas Castellanos was ruled out on Friday afternoon after suffering an injury during the Eagles Week 4 win over Michigan State, while Western Kentucky’s TJ Finley will miss multiple weeks after suffering a lower leg injury in the Hilltoppers Week 3 victory over Middle Tennessee State.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- Boston College will be wearing maroon jerseys with gold helmets.
- Kickoff is set for noon ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles (3-1, 1-0 ACC) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1, 1-0 CUSA)
When: Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers defeated Toledo 26-21 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Michigan State 23-19 in their 11th annual Red Bandanna Game on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: This will be the first meeting between these two programs.