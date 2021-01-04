Locked on Boston College: New Year's Resolutions, ACC Bowl Futility

Our daily podcast has a trio of big topics to get into today, click into the article to listen

In today's episode we take another look at yet another basketball loss, this one to Louisville on Saturday. The season is already in rough shape, with no end in sight, what is wrong with this team, and is it fixable?

We also check in on the ACC after a rough bowl season. Boston College opted out, but the rest of the conference went 0-6 in the bowls, including 0-2 in the playoffs. Is this indicative of a bigger problem with the conference, or should this just be written off because of the chaos caused by COVID-19.

Finally, last week on the site we gave some program wide New Year's resolutions for the BC football program. In today's episode we broke it down to some specific players. See what changes we would like to see out of Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and Aaron Boumerhi.

