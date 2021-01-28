Locked on Boston College: Boston College Should Be Like Northwestern

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we tackle some of the big topics around the program. If you have not done so already, give us a listen. Locked on Boston College is a free podcast, that you can listen to either on your phone or favorite device, or right here on the website.

We kick off today's show with the news. We look at more cancellations in Hockey East as BC/BU are off because of COVID-19. The women's hockey team quickly found a new opponent but as of the time of this writing, the men's team still does not have games this weekend. Recruiting news to talk about as well, as the NCAA will be discussing the dead period soon. What does that mean for Boston College, and will it actually happen. Plus much more.

Read More: Boston College target George Rooks Commits to Michigan

Also, with National Signing Day just a week away we look at the state of Boston College football recruiting for the rest of the class. There are a handful of names left to target, but one of the big ones, George Rooks, committed to Michigan on Wednesday.

Finally, Northwestern is set to sign Pat Fitzgerald to a ten year extension. We look at the Wildcats program and talk about how they should be the gold standard for what the Eagles could become. Hear why by listening below.

