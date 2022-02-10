Morning Bulletin: Time to Get Rid of Divisions

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Quest for Gold Begins For Men's Hockey

Three Boston College players will start their quest for the gold medal today as Drew Helleson (USA), Jack McBain (Canada) and Marc McLaughlin (USA) join up with their respective countries in Beijing.

Brian Flores Standing Up Doesn't Surprise Former Teammates

Very interesting article up in the Boston Globe, about Brian Flores's teammates at Boston College. Derrick Knight is quoted in the article as well “This lawsuit goes to show his character. It’s not always about him in the here and now, where does the NFL want to be? In his mind, it’s about the future. This really is right up his alley. He’s a man about his integrity.

Locked on Boston College: Divisions Need to Go

ACC football is considering getting rid of football divisions, and the best news is that it could be coming soon. We look at why this is a fantastic idea, and Jim Phillips could get some major points for getting this done. We also talk about the BC basketball team, how would we evaluate the team so far? Finally, the NFL Combine is coming, and three Eagles are heading to the event. Hear our thoughts on the players, and a few snubs as well.

