Locked on Boston College: Bailey in the Transfer Portal

In our Friday episode of Locked on Boston College, we jump in to some of the big topics of the day. There was no bigger topic than starting running back David Bailey hitting the transfer portal on Thursday. We talk all about Bailey's career at Boston College from promising young freshman, becoming a "Buffalo Boy" along with A.J. Dillon and concluding with a rather disappointing year with new head coach Jeff Hafley.

With Bailey gone, we look at the possibilities for next year at running back. We talk about the pros and cons for each player, and also discuss a name that some listeners have asked about. What will happen? We discuss.

Finally, we talk about the news of the day. A brief preview of the Syracuse/BC game, the sequel to the horror show in December, and look at a college football site that is buying on Boston College football. All this and more on today's episode.

