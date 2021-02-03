Locked on Boston College: College Football Video Games are Returning!

Locked on Boston College is a daily podcast hosted by myself, which gives you a quick hitting 25-30 minute audio recap of some of the big news hitting the Eagles. If you haven't checked out some of previous episodes they are available where ever you get your podcast or you can simply listen below

Today is an episode years in the making. On Tuesday morning EA Sports announced that for the first time in almost eight years they are beginning the first stages of creating a college football game. We talk about the journey, and why this has been such a challenge to get happen. Also we give our excitement over the game's return, and what we hope to see in the newest installment.

Also it is National Signing Day, the later version, and we talk about what you can expect from the Eagles on Wednesday. While there may not be a lot of recruiting news breaking today there is a press conference with Jeff Hafley, and lots of questions that need to be answered.

Finally we get into the news, which includes some preseason accolades for the baseball program, women's basketball has a recruit enroll early, and more!

