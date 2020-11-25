SI.com
BCBulletin
Locked on Boston College: Empire Classic- Villanova Game Preview

A.J. Black

It's game day and we have a new podcast out that is chock full of tidbits to prepare you for tonight's tip off against Villanova. 

In today's episode we take a dive in to the Villanova roster and talk about why they are going to be such a challenge for the Eagles. The Wildcats are a team filled with talent, and have budding stars in both the front court and back court. Who on Boston College will need to stand up and have a big game if they are going to pull off the upset. 

Then we switch to the Eagles. We have talked about the players themselves quite a bit, but what questions still exist in this lineup. Going into tonight's game we take a crack at the potential starting five and talk about what concerns we have going into this game. 

In our final segment we look at some statistics heading into the Louisville and Boston College football game. The Cardinals have one of the best pass defenses in the country, and we look at why that may be more due to opposition they have played rather than the talent on the team. We also talk about the speed of the Cardinals and why that may be a major challenge for the Eagles heading into Saturday's game. 

Just a reminder that we will not have a show on Thursday due to Thanksgiving, but will have a full Villanova game recap on Friday along with a Louisville preview show. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple Itunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

