Locked on Boston College: How does Boston College Become Elite?

Locked on Boston College is back to finish up the lousy year that has been 2020. In today's episode we look at the biggest news over the past five days, the return of offensive lineman Zion Johnson. We talk about why this decision is going to pay dividends for the Eagles, and why they might want to consider moving him back to guard in '21.

Also, there has been lots of conjecture and speculation on the '21 season, and what the Eagles could become. The term "taking the next step" has been bantered around quite a bit. What does Jeff Hafley and his squad have to do to take that next step and become one of the top squads in the ACC? We look at some things that need to change in order for that to happen.

Finally, we kick off our end of the year discussion with our Top 10 moments of 2020 list. Each day we will unveil two moments that were incredible in an otherwise rough year. Today we reveal #10 and #9.

