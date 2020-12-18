Locked on Boston College: Hunter Long Declares for Draft

In our latest episode we talk about the biggest news of the day. Tight end Hunter Long has declared for the NFL Draft, and we talk a look at all sorts of aspects regarding this story. We look at his path to and at Boston College, and the evolution of his play at Chestnut Hill. Finally we look at his fellow draft class and talk about where he is projected to be drafted amongst his fellow tight ends. Finally we talk about his potential replacements, will it be someone on the roster, or will it be elsewhere

Also, today we talk about a reader question. They wanted to know if there was any thoughts on any of Boston College football's assistant coaches getting poached by other schools. We give our answer below.

