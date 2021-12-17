Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Where Did BC Improve Most In Class of '22 Recruiting Class?

    A look at the news from around the world of Boston College
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Former Boston College Hockey Player Gets Call Up

    Casey Fitzgerald, a former Boston College defenseman was called up by the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. He finished his career with the Eagles in 2018-19 as the team captain and finished second on the team in defensemen scoring. 

    Locked on Boston College: Eagles Improved Where?

    On Wednesday the Eagles brought in the bulk of their Class of '22. There were multiple exciting recruits in the class, but what positional group sticks out the most? How long will it take this group to make their mark? Also we look at the quarterback situation across the country, and how the issues Boston College faced after Phil Jurkovec went down could be a problem that more teams see as years go on. Finally, we look at various other news items from around the Boston College athletic community.

