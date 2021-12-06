Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Morning Bulletin: BC is Heading to Maryland

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Women's Basketball Drops Road Game to VCU

    BC women's comeback attempt fell short on Sunday as the Eagles fell to VCU 69-65 in Richmond (VA). The combination of Makayla Dickens and Taylor Soule combined for 35 points, but the deficit was too big to come back from. BC crawled back in to the game in the fourth quarter, but VCU hit seven free throws to ice the game. The Eagles return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Amherst to face UMass at 7 p.m.

    Locked on Boston College: Bowl Discussion & ND Basketball Game Recap

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Boston College football has their bowl destination and will be heading to Annapolis to take on the ECU Pirates in the Military Bowl. We are joined by Mitch Wolfe to talk about the matchup, and what challenges the AAC team will bring, and where Boston College may match up well. Also we talk about BC basketball's biggest win of the season on Friday, knocking off Notre Dame in their first ACC game of the season. We look at the impressive play by the bigs, the incredible job so far from Earl Grant, and the role of the "sickos", Boston College's newest superfan group.

    USATSI_16685708_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: BC is Heading to Maryland

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_17199820_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College headed to the Military Bowl

    17 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17100112_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Final Boston College Bowl Projections

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15727710_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    BC’s Big Three Make a Statement Against Notre Dame

    Dec 5, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17276809_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: ACC Championship Preview and Prediction

    Dec 4, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_8270460_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College Opens ACC Play With Emphatic Win Over Notre Dame

    Dec 3, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16767201
    Recruiting

    Football Recruiting Rankings Continue To Rise

    Dec 3, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_15641344_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Preview & Predictions

    Dec 3, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_15570606_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: ND/BC Preview, Addazio Gone

    Dec 3, 2021
    Comment