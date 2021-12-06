Morning Bulletin: BC is Heading to Maryland

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Drops Road Game to VCU

BC women's comeback attempt fell short on Sunday as the Eagles fell to VCU 69-65 in Richmond (VA). The combination of Makayla Dickens and Taylor Soule combined for 35 points, but the deficit was too big to come back from. BC crawled back in to the game in the fourth quarter, but VCU hit seven free throws to ice the game. The Eagles return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Amherst to face UMass at 7 p.m.

Locked on Boston College: Bowl Discussion & ND Basketball Game Recap

Boston College football has their bowl destination and will be heading to Annapolis to take on the ECU Pirates in the Military Bowl. We are joined by Mitch Wolfe to talk about the matchup, and what challenges the AAC team will bring, and where Boston College may match up well. Also we talk about BC basketball's biggest win of the season on Friday, knocking off Notre Dame in their first ACC game of the season. We look at the impressive play by the bigs, the incredible job so far from Earl Grant, and the role of the "sickos", Boston College's newest superfan group.