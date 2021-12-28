Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: COVID-19 Continues To Wreck Havoc On BC Sports

    A look inside BC athletics, with the news and analysis you need
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Mike Palmer and Brandon Sebastian Declare for Draft

    Not a huge surprise but safety Mike Palmer and defensive back Brandon Sebastian both announced on Twitter they are entering the draft. Sebastian has been with the team since 2017 and multiple memorable moments including a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Clemson last year, and an INT in overtime to defeat Mizzou this season. Palmer also had his moments since arriving in 2016, including a 70 yard interception return for a touchdown against Texas State in 2020. 

    Locked on Boston College: COVID-19 Continues to Wreck Havoc on BC Sports

     On today's show we look at the current state of college sports given the recent surge of the OMICRON Covid-19 variant. BC basketball has their second game postponed due to an outbreak, and we continue to break down the Military Bowl cancellation. Also we look at BC's roster, and a few notes you will want to know!

    Alec Lindstrom Through the Years

    A look at BC's star center

    Alec Lindstrom

    aleclindstrom

    Rimington Finalist 2021

    Three Year Starter For Boston College

    AlecLindstrom

    Center, known for his leadership and reliability

    Talented All Around Man

    AlecLindstrom

    Noted cook, Youtuber and Podcast Host

    Under recruited

    AlecLindstrom

    Boston College was his only P5 offer

    Famous Lineage

    USATSI_16578034_168388155_lowres

    Brother Chris is an offensive lineman with Atlanta Falcons

