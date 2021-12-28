Morning Bulletin: COVID-19 Continues To Wreck Havoc On BC Sports

A look inside BC athletics, with the news and analysis you need

Mike Palmer and Brandon Sebastian Declare for Draft

Not a huge surprise but safety Mike Palmer and defensive back Brandon Sebastian both announced on Twitter they are entering the draft. Sebastian has been with the team since 2017 and multiple memorable moments including a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Clemson last year, and an INT in overtime to defeat Mizzou this season. Palmer also had his moments since arriving in 2016, including a 70 yard interception return for a touchdown against Texas State in 2020.

Locked on Boston College: COVID-19 Continues to Wreck Havoc on BC Sports

On today's show we look at the current state of college sports given the recent surge of the OMICRON Covid-19 variant. BC basketball has their second game postponed due to an outbreak, and we continue to break down the Military Bowl cancellation. Also we look at BC's roster, and a few notes you will want to know!

Alec Lindstrom Through the Years A look at BC's star center Alec Lindstrom Rimington Finalist 2021 Three Year Starter For Boston College Center, known for his leadership and reliability Talented All Around Man Noted cook, Youtuber and Podcast Host Under recruited Boston College was his only P5 offer Famous Lineage Brother Chris is an offensive lineman with Atlanta Falcons

