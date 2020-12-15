Locked on Boston College: Early Signing Period Preview

Wednesday kicks off the early national signing period, and it should be a busy day for Boston College who have 25 commits ready to sign. In today's episode we preview the group, and look at any outstanding recruits that have yet to pledge to the school. There is also a couple of nuggets on four star lineman Drew Kendall in today's podcast that you won't want to miss.

Locked on Boston College was joined by SI's director of national scouting John Garcia to talk about his evaluation of the upcoming class. Garcia gives his big picture analysis of BC's Class of '21 and talks about some of the recruits that had film that caught his eye. It's an interview you won't want to miss.

Finally we look at Jeff Hafley's first year at Boston College and give it a grade. We look at his work on the recruiting trail, transfer portal, on the field, and overall handling of the program. Did he receive good grades? You will want to hear our thoughts on his first season at the Heights.

Listen to today's episode and past episodes below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.