Locked on Boston College: Phil Jurkovec's Ceiling

On today's podcast we look at QB1, and see what he could do at Boston College

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we talk a lot about football. This offseason, the an Eagles grad assistant left for Vanderbilt, we discuss what role the GA plays and why this coach could have a big future.

We also chat about Phil Jurkovec. After a huge 2020, we got a taste of what he could do as a quarterback, but what is his ceiling? What are some of the heights he could hit during his time in Chestnut Hill? We look at some of the awards he could win, and marks he could leave before he heads off most likely to the NFL.

Our final segment is about the superfan section at sporting events. We lament the loss of the gold superfan shirts and talk about their importance and why Boston College needs them back. Also we give some ideas on how to get more synergy in colors at Eagles games.

This is an episode you won't want to miss.

