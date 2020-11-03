SI.com
Locked On Boston College: A New Daily Podcast Dedicated to the BC Eagles

A.J. Black

Hey folks! As you have probably heard, I have started a new daily Boston College podcast entitled "Locked on Boston College" part of the Locked On network. Nothing will change here on the site, you will still get all the news, analysis and opinions that you have in the past. This new podcast is just going to be some added content that will give you added BC audio content M-F. It's 20-25 minutes an episode so it's perfect for your commute, to listen to in the shower, or during a workout! 

What will you get on Locked on Boston College? You get me, five days a week talking Boston College sports. I'll break down the past week's game, analyze the biggest topics hitting BC sports, answer mailbag questions, talk recruiting and there will be guests. My usual co-host Eric Hoffses will be joining twice a week during the season to talk BC football. This week we have BCEagles.com writer Dan Rubin joining us, and will also be joined by "Locked on Syracuse" to talk about this weekend's game. 

And....I have a very special guest in the works in the upcoming week you won't want to miss! 

All you have to do to get this podcast is listen on your favorite podcast directory. If you have an IPhone or Android phone, just hit that "Podcast" app button and type in "Locked on Boston College" hit subscribe and you will have this daily podcast sent directly to you every morning for your commute or whenever you listen to your podcasts. 

If you want the link to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts (click here)

Spotify:

Google Podcasts (Click Here)

Listen on the website: You can listen to every episode on the Locked On website by clicking here. I will also have it embedded on almost every BC Bulletin post so you don't miss it! 

How you can help

If you enjoy this podcast, which we certainly hope you will, please share it with a friend. Also give us a five star rating on your podcast directory and write a positive review. It will help new people find the pod. 

