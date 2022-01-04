The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Maria Gakdeng Named Freshman of the Week

Freshman women's basketball forward Maria Gakdeng was honored by the conference on Monday as she was named ACC Freshman of the Week. The Maryland native leads all freshmen in the ACC in blocks (21) and blocks per game (1.62), while she is fifth and ninth in the country, respectively, among freshmen in both categories Her 9.0 rebounds per game in ACC play is good for third in the conference and is one of six players in the league to lead their team in blocks and rebounds.



Women's Hockey Game Postponed

Monday's game between Boston College and Providence College was postponed to COVID-19 protocols. The game will be made up at a later date.

Locked on Boston College--Postseason Football Awards

With the Boston College football season in the books, BC Bulletin's AJ Black and Mitch Wolfe give out their awards. Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, Most Improved Player and much more! Listen to hear who came home with the hardware!

