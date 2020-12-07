Locked on Boston College: Breaking Down The UVA Loss

It's Monday, so that means a new week of episodes of Locked on Boston College. If you haven't been following along, Locked on BC is a daily BC podcast hosted by me, AJ Black editor and publisher of BC Bulletin. It's about thirty minutes long, so it's perfect for your commute, chores around the house or a workout.

In today's episode we jump head first into the UVA game, one that the Eagles lost 43-32 on Saturday. There is a lot to break down in this game including Jeff Hafley's decision to go with Dennis Grosel, the defense (or lack thereof), and some of the big moments in the game.

We also break down the BC news from the weekend including BC basketball's ugly loss to Florida, men's hockey dominating wins over #12 Providence, and a smattering of recruiting news. We finish our episode off by talking about the BC defense, and looking at their progress this year. While frustrating to watch at times, did they improve? We take a look at the statistics and come up with our conclusion.

