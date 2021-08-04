Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 4, 2021

A look at the news from around the world of Boston College

Our newest daily segment will be our Morning Bulletin, that breaks down some of the topics going around Boston College athletics and around the world of college athletics. You'll get even more access and information that we feel you will enjoy, fresh and ready with your morning coffee. Enjoy!

Women's basketball has their B1G/ACC Opponent

Joanna Bernbei-McNamee's squad has their opponent for the Big Ten-ACC tournament. The Eagles will face off against Penn State. The two teams will square off on December 2nd. Penn State went 9-15 last season.

Sal Frelick First Professional Game

Former Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick played in his first professional baseball game on Tuesday for the Arizona League Brewers and singled in his first at bat.

Tyrese Rice and Boeheim's Army are champs

Boston College guard Tyrese Rice and his Boeheim's Army team won the TBT tournament on Tuesday, defeating Team 23. Rice and his teammates will now split the one million dollar purse.

