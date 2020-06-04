Luke Kuechly Could Join Carolina Panthers Staff as Scout

Earlier this week former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly was officially placed on the retired list. Yesterday during a video press conference, new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule alluded to what the former NFL star could be doing next.

According to an article on the Carolina Panthers website, Kuechly is considering joining the team as a scout. Rhule further elaborated during the call

"I think it's great if it works out if it's what he wants to do," head coach Matt Rhule said on a video press conference Wednesday morning.

"Obviously, the pro side (scouts) are the guys who are evaluating other NFL players. Their mission is twofold: They're helping us build the roster by finding other guys that fit what we do, and they're also providing advanced scouting each week on the opponent. If there's someone who was built for that, it's probably Luke Kuechly with his preparation and work."

Many had wondered if Kuechly would get into coaching given his knowledge of the game. Becoming a scout would be a first step for a former player to get experience behind the scenes, that would most likely lead to an upward trajectory and other positions.

Based on the statement by Rhule, Kuechly has not accepted the other yet, but it sounds like it is there for the taking.

