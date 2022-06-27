Luke Kuechly to Join Carolina Panthers Radio Broadcast Team

Former Eagles great is going to take his talent to the media.

Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly has a new role. The future Hall of Famer is slated to join the Carolina Panthers radio broadcast team, according to the team's website.

“I just love the Panthers; I love being around it,” Kuechly told Panthers.com. “I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

Kuechly will join former Carolina quarterback Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, and play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff. The seven time Pro Bowler has been a scout since retiring from the Panthers in 2020.

Kuechly came to Boston College as an under recruited linebacker out of St. Xavier in Ohio. As a true freshman he earned a starting outside linebacker role after star linebacker Mark Herzlich was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma. He immediately made an impact leading the Eagles in tackles. His sophomore year he moved back inside where he again led the team in tackles, breaking the team's tackle record in the process.

His senior season was marked with a league leading 191 tackles, along huge plays including three interceptions. He seemingly won game for an Eagles team that was light on talent around him, flying around the field. His regular season career at Boston College ended with a game winning touchdown against Miami.

Boston College has had many of their football greats go on to become successful in the media. Damien Woody, Matt and Tim Hasselbeck, Doug Flutie, Mark Herzlich and Tom Waddle have all built careers in football and sports media.

